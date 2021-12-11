Tinsel and Tutus
A marvellous presentation of Balletomane's hard-working students and a great way to get into the spirit of the holidays while watching a variety of dance disciplines! Sit back and enjoy this holiday show!
Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
