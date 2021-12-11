Tinsel and Tutus

A marvellous presentation of Balletomane's hard-working students and a great way to get into the spirit of the holidays while watching a variety of dance disciplines! Sit back and enjoy this holiday show!

to

Tickets: $43

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

A marvellous presentation of Balletomane's hard-working students and a great way to get into the spirit of the holidays while watching a variety of dance disciplines!  Sit back and enjoy this holiday show!

Info

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Christmas, Dance
905-815-2021
please enable javascript to view
Tickets: $43
to
Google Calendar - Tinsel and Tutus - 2021-12-11 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tinsel and Tutus - 2021-12-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tinsel and Tutus - 2021-12-11 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tinsel and Tutus - 2021-12-11 11:00:00 ical