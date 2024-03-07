× Expand Downtown Oakville

Join us this International Women's Day for "TogetHER in Downtown Oakville," an enlightening celebration dedicated to showcasing the remarkable journeys of female entrepreneurs who have made significant strides in their industries.

This event features a panel discussion with three inspiring women:

Ruth Tal: The visionary founder of Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar and a pioneer in Toronto's plant-based restaurant scene.

Haley Bogaert: The dynamic force behind HB Face, who transformed personal tragedy into a thriving beauty boutique known for its innovative approach in a booming industry.

Christine Peters: The creative mind behind Lemonwood, who has redefined affordable luxury in Canadian fashion by emphasizing sustainable and ethically made clothing.

For more information, visit the website for the event.