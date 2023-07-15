Tour de Trees
Sixteen Mile Sports Complex 3070 Neyagawa Blvd, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Join a bike tour of Oakville’s green space.
- Explore local paths and trails,
- Learn about native and invasive species,
- Practice identification skills
- Enjoy a healthy outdoor activity with other like-minded community members.
Oakvillegreen is excited to partner with Safe Streets Halton to bring you this event and is excited to welcome Pam Damoff and her office to join us! Register today!
