Town of Oakville Pumpkin Parade

Give your jack-o'-lantern another day to shine by participating in the Oakville Pumpkin Parade. Bring your creative pumpkin carvings to the Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate and settle in for storytime and treats while staff light the pumpkins and line the paths near the Coach House. Jack-o'-lantern drop-off is between 4 and 5:30 p.m., and stories, treats, and the parade occur between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Halloween costumes are encouraged.

Following the event, pumpkins will be given to local farms to help feed their animals. Please note parking is limited in the area. To find a nearby place to park, view the town's map with real-time parking information before you head out.

This event is being offered in partnership with the Oakville Public Library and Oakville Historical Society and generously supported by Farm Boy.