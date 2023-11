× Expand M Painchaud Trafalgar Park Community Centre Trafalgar Park Community Centre

Meet up with friends and cross off some hard-to-shop-for names on your list! Browse for one-of-a-kind gifts and great deals.

The Trafalgar Park Christmas Market will take place on Saturday, November 25 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Refreshments and baked goods will also be available for sale. Please bring reusable bags for your purchases.