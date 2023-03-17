Trafalgar Township Historical Society's Annual General Meeting

Palermo School House 2431 Dundas Street West, Oakville, Ontario

Please join members as we review the past year, talk about ideas for the upcoming year and approve our financial statement and board of directors.

Please bring a photo or artifact to share for Show & Tell

Memberships can be renewed for $25 at this meeting.

Please contact Michelle if you are interested in joining the board or helping out at the schoolhouse.

