Trafalgar Township Historical Society's Annual General Meeting
to
Palermo School House 2431 Dundas Street West, Oakville, Ontario
Please join members as we review the past year, talk about ideas for the upcoming year and approve our financial statement and board of directors.
Please bring a photo or artifact to share for Show & Tell
Memberships can be renewed for $25 at this meeting.
Please contact Michelle if you are interested in joining the board or helping out at the schoolhouse.
Info
