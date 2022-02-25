The Tragedy of Macbeth Opening Day
to
Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
A24
Length: 116 minutes Rating: 14A Violence
A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland. His ambitious wife will do anything to support him in his plans of seizing power.
Trailer: youtu.be/ptqe7s6pO7g
Academy Award nominated for: Actor in a Leading Role, Cinematography, Production Design
