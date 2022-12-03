Treats and Treasures

Knox Presbyterian Church Christmas Special Event

Knox Presbyterian Church 89 Dunn Street, Oakville, Ontario

Talented vendors with their unique creations such as Bag Frenzy, jewelry, woodworking, Christmas décor

Home baking

Santa's Workshop featuring a special time for young and experienced to have a quiet visit and have their picture taken with Santa in his Workshop. There will be a small charge for this.

Knox 'Koffee' Shop with scones and hot cider or coffee or tea

Knox 'Karolers' will be moving throughout event singing Christmas Carols

