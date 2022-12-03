Treats and Treasures

Talented vendors with their unique creations such as Bag Frenzy, jewelry, woodworking, Christmas décor

Home baking

Santa's Workshop featuring a special time for young and experienced to have a quiet visit and have their picture taken with Santa in his Workshop. There will be a small charge for this.

Knox 'Koffee' Shop with scones and hot cider or coffee or tea

Knox 'Karolers' will be moving throughout event singing Christmas Carols