TREATY: A Reconciliation Revelry

A concert event produced and directed by Tim Johnson (Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World), TREATY: A Reconcilation Revelry leads the audience through stories of encounter and conflict to resolution, landing on uplifting notes of recognition, understanding and respect. The program’s stories and messages, conveyed through video narrative and popular music, are situated in the realm of contemporary issues, providing historical context for understanding Indigenous experiences and Indigenous realities today.

We will be considering attendance based on a first-come, first-served basis. To express interest please contact the Box Office at 905-815-2021 or boxoffice@oakville.ca

Recommended for Grades 7 to 12