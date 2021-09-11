Tree planting at Arbourview
Tree planting at Arbourview Park with fellow participants! No experience required, tools and gloves provided by members of Oakvillegreen.
Arbourview Park 2201 Upper Middle Road W, Oakville, Ontario
Tree planting at Arbourview Park with fellow participants! No experience required, tools and gloves provided. Join us for an hour outdoors, contributing to our tree canopy, and bettering our environment! We have two dates: Saturday, September 11th and Saturday, October 2nd, at 10 am.