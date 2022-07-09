Tree Sessions: Outdoor Writing Workshop with Whitney French

Facilitated by storyteller and multi-disciplinary artist Whitney French, this creative writing workshop embraces the changing seasons, allowing writers to shift their observation to the flux in the natural world. Tree Sessions encourages writers to connect with nature's teachings to understand their own writing rhythms.

This iteration of Tree Sessions will take inspiration from the current exhibition at Oakville Galleries, Paul P.'s Friendly in the Knife-edged Moment, and from works in the Oakville Galleries sculpture garden. In this free, one-day workshop, participants will explore writing in nature, receive feedback on individual writing, and engage in playful collaboration with other writers. Complimentary lunch is provided for all participants.

Note: This workshop will take place on the grounds of Oakville Galleries in Gairloch Gardens. In the event of inclement weather, the workshop will take place inside the Oakville Galleries Studio in Gairloch Gardens. Masking is required indoors.

Whitney French is a storyteller and a multi-disciplinary artist. She is a self-described Black futurist and aspiring farmer, who is committed to building radical new worlds by centering stories of Black women and queer BIPOC communities around memory, loss, technology and nature. Language is her favourite collaborator. Whitney French is the co-founder of the Black queer feminist press Hush Harbour. Currently, she lives in Toronto.