Treeplanting at Arbourview Park
Arbourview Park 2201 Upper Middle Road W, Oakville, Ontario
Take local action with us! Bring your family, and friends to help increase our urban forest canopy and enhance biodiversity at Arbourview Park.
No experience required, tools and gloves provided. A typical treeplanting visit includes light carrying, short walk to the planting site, and planting 3-5 small saplings each. All ages are welcome and all duties can be modified to your ability level!
Rain or shine on Saturday, October 2nd at 10 am.