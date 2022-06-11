× Expand Oakvillegreen Treeplanting with Oakvillegreen

Plant trees with Oakvillegreen! Join us for this all-ages event as we plant 150 new trees. Enjoy the warm weather while adding to the urban tree canopy, earn student volunteer hours, or just get your hands in the dirt!

Shovels and gloves are provided. Activities can be modified for various abilities. Youth under 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.