Triangle of Sadness

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8

Influencer couple Carl and Yaya (Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean) join a luxury cruise for the super-rich. While the crew bends over backwards to accommodate the passengers’ whims (even one woman’s insistence that the entire staff stops what they are doing to enjoy a swim), the captain refuses to leave his cabin before the mandatory dinner given in his name—a tumultuous banquet which coincides with a dire turn in the weather.

Info

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
905-338-6397
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Triangle of Sadness - 2022-11-04 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Triangle of Sadness - 2022-11-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Triangle of Sadness - 2022-11-04 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Triangle of Sadness - 2022-11-04 10:00:00 ical