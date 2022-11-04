Triangle of Sadness
Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
Influencer couple Carl and Yaya (Harris Dickinson and Charlbi Dean) join a luxury cruise for the super-rich. While the crew bends over backwards to accommodate the passengers’ whims (even one woman’s insistence that the entire staff stops what they are doing to enjoy a swim), the captain refuses to leave his cabin before the mandatory dinner given in his name—a tumultuous banquet which coincides with a dire turn in the weather.