True Rodeo

Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario

Blue Rodeo cover band True Rodeo will perform live at the Moonshine Cafe.

Comprised of six seasoned musicians, all Blue Rodeo fans themselves, with countless performances over four decades in many other bands, True Rodeo is Canada's most authentic Blue Rodeo experience.

Beautiful lead vocals and harmonies, true to the original songs in both recorded and live arrangements, and outstanding musicianship are the hallmarks of every True Rodeo show.

Tickets are $15. Show starts at 8:30 p.m.

Live Music
905-844-2655
