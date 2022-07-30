Trunk Sale

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8

The 3rd Trunk Sale of the summer is coming to Film.ca

Think of it like a giant garage sale on wheels. There's literally something for everyone. Art, collectables, gizmos and gadgets, you name it we've got it.

A portion of the proceeds will go to #StandWithUkraine a not-for-profit organization that collects money for much-needed supplies in the defense of Ukraine against the Russian Invasion.

Info

Art, Fundraiser, Market
905-338-6397
