Trunk Sale
to
Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
Film.ca
Join us on Saturday for the 3rd Trunk Sale of the summer!
The 3rd Trunk Sale of the summer is coming to Film.ca
Think of it like a giant garage sale on wheels. There's literally something for everyone. Art, collectables, gizmos and gadgets, you name it we've got it.
A portion of the proceeds will go to #StandWithUkraine a not-for-profit organization that collects money for much-needed supplies in the defense of Ukraine against the Russian Invasion.