× Expand Film.ca Join us on Saturday for the 3rd Trunk Sale of the summer!

The 3rd Trunk Sale of the summer is coming to Film.ca

Think of it like a giant garage sale on wheels. There's literally something for everyone. Art, collectables, gizmos and gadgets, you name it we've got it.

A portion of the proceeds will go to #StandWithUkraine a not-for-profit organization that collects money for much-needed supplies in the defense of Ukraine against the Russian Invasion.