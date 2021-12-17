Truth & a lie - Art Exhibit

The works included in Two Truths and a Lie speak to the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth—personal, visual, or social. Exploring these processes as ways of knowing, the exhibition highlights the different ways in which narratives come into being. The exhibition builds on the conceit of the game, featuring artists who are concerned with self-presentation, narratology, and language.

The exhibit continues at Gairloch Gardens at 1306 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville. Please note you must book your visit prior to entering the exhibit. Use the link above.

PARTICIPATING ARTISTS

Stephen Andrews, Valérie Blass, Colin Campbell, Stan Denniston, General Idea, Spring Hurlbut, Donna James, Micah Lexier, Tanya Lukin Linklater, Liz Magor, Olia Mishchenko, Louise Noguchi, Sojourner Truth Parsons, David Rokeby, Lisa Steele, Derek Sullivan, Erdem Taşdelen, and Jin-me Yoon.