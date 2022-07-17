Turbo the therapy thespian(o)

Oak Park Pet Hospital 3070 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, Ontario

Some small live classical piano accompanied by a support dog. He will be volunteering as a therapy dog here. Whether you're a hooman or animal, he'll do his best to help you feel YOUR best. He's friendly, sociable, fluffy, cuddly, and most importantly... lovable.

Free pets, kisses, 5 min dog walk, or whatever tickles your fancy. Ask his human for more info and options.

Fundraiser, Live Music
