Turbo the therapy thespian(o)
Oak Park Pet Hospital 3070 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, Ontario
Some small live classical piano accompanied by a support dog. He will be volunteering as a therapy dog here. Whether you're a hooman or animal, he'll do his best to help you feel YOUR best. He's friendly, sociable, fluffy, cuddly, and most importantly... lovable.
Free pets, kisses, 5 min dog walk, or whatever tickles your fancy. Ask his human for more info and options.
Fundraiser, Live Music