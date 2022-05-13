Multi-award winning, chart-topping, Indigenous folk artists, Twin Flames combines the talents of husband and wife duo, Chelsey June, metis (Algonquin Cree) from Ottawa, and Jaaji, Inuk and Mohawk from Nunavik. Twin Flames are long celebrated for their sonic landscapes spanning Canada and the Artic, and honouring their ancestors through song in English, Inuttitut and French, along the way.

Nominated for 24 awards including, two Canadian Folk Music Award wins and three Native American Award wins. Their music video for “Broke Down Ski’tuuq” was the first Inuttitut video to be featured on Much Music.