Community members are invited to HDSB Director’s Panel Series on Identity, Inclusion & Human Rights to raise awareness on historical and contemporary issues of identity, inclusion and human rights. Two Spirit & Transgender Awareness: Beyond Bathrooms

Tuesday, March 29 at 6 - 7:30 p.m.

This will be a virtual event, with the live stream linked on the HDSB website (www.hdsb.ca).

Registration is not required.

Panel speakers

Dani Araya, Coordinator, Trans Youth Mentor Program, The 519

Andie Davis, HDSB Grade 11 student

Lyndon George, Indigenous Justice Coordinator, Hamilton Community Legal Clinic

Eliot Newton, Education Program Coordinator, Comprehensive Sexuality Education, at the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity

Stella, HDSB Grade 8 student

Phi Trân Trinh, Program Coordinator, Positive Space Network

Dinaly Tran, Nonbinary BIPOC Program Coordinator, Planned Parenthood Toronto

Those interested in attending the event can submit a question to the panel before or during the panel discussion through this Google Form: https://forms.gle/L5AxQvpErhR9wpkG9

“Each session in the series will explore how issues of identity and inclusion intersect with education,” says Curtis Ennis, Director of Education for the Halton District School Board.

“This provides an opportunity to create awareness of multiple perspectives of insight and analysis on how individual identities can be reflected and engaged in the broader HDSB community. This panel series aligns with the Board’s commitment to raise awareness of diverse community perspectives and the need to broaden resources to support inclusion and student achievement, as reflected in the HDSB’s Multi-Year Plan 2020-2024 and the Human Rights Equity Action & Accountability Plan - The Way Forward.”