The works included in Two Truths and a Lie speak to the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth—personal, visual, or social. Exploring these processes as ways of knowing, the exhibition highlights the different ways in which narratives come into being. "Two Truths and a Lie" exhibition builds on the conceit of the game, featuring works by 18 artists who are concerned with self-presentation, narratology, and language.

Tickets are required before entering the exhibits showing at the Centennial and Gairloch galleries, to abide by the province's current health guidelines.