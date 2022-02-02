Two Truths and a Lie - Art Exhibit

The works of 18 artists from Oakville Galleries' permanent collection are featured, and they explore the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth—personal, visual, or social.

Oakville Galleries Centennial Square 120 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

The works included in Two Truths and a Lie speak to the complex interactions within the pursuit of truth—personal, visual, or social. Exploring these processes as ways of knowing, the exhibition highlights the different ways in which narratives come into being. "Two Truths and a Lie" exhibition builds on the conceit of the game, featuring works by 18 artists who are concerned with self-presentation, narratology, and language.

Tickets are required before entering the exhibits showing at the Centennial and Gairloch galleries, to abide by the province's current health guidelines. 

