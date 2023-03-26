Ugly Duckling
Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Lightwire Theater brings a classic tale to the modern stage in an unforgettable theatrical experience.
Lined with electroluminescent wire, the beloved story of “The Ugly Duckling” plays out on stage through a cutting-edge blend of puppetry, technology and dance. With dazzling visuals, poignant choreography and the creative use of music ranging from classical to pop. This production brings this story into a new and brilliant light.