The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Lionsgate Length: 105 minutes / Rating: 14A Coarse Language

Unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, actor Nick Cage accepts a $1 million offer to attend a wealthy fan's birthday party. Things take a wildly unexpected turn when a CIA operative recruits Cage for an unusual mission. Taking on the role of a lifetime, he soon finds himself channeling his most iconic and beloved characters to save himself and his loved ones.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/CKTRbKch2K4