The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

to

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8

Unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, actor Nick Cage accepts a $1 million offer to attend a wealthy fan's birthday party. Things take a wildly unexpected turn when a CIA operative recruits Cage for an unusual mission. Taking on the role of a lifetime, he soon finds himself channeling his most iconic and beloved characters to save himself and his loved ones.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/CKTRbKch2K4

Info

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
Film
to
Google Calendar - The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent - 2022-04-22 12:45:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent - 2022-04-22 12:45:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent - 2022-04-22 12:45:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent - 2022-04-22 12:45:00 ical