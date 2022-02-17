Uncharted Opening Day

× Expand Sony Pictures Length: 115 minutes Rating: STC Subject to Classification

Based on one of the best-selling and most critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted tells the story of Nathan Drake and his first adventure with rival-turned-partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as quick-witted, wise-cracking Sully, Uncharted will introduce audiences to how Nathan Drake becomes the treasure hunter as he unravels one of history’s greatest mysteries and treasures in an action-adventure epic that spans the globe.

