The Underground Railroad: Next stop Freedom!

In this exciting and moving multi-media presentation, the ghost of Deborah Brown tells the true story of her heroic flight from a life of slavery in Maryland to her new life of freedom in 19th-century Toronto.

Oakville Museum 8 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario

The exhibit was created by Parks Canada in partnership with the Ontario Black History Society and the Royal Ontario Museum.

905-338-4400
