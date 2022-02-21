The Underground Railroad: Next stop Freedom!
In this exciting and moving multi-media presentation, the ghost of Deborah Brown tells the true story of her heroic flight from a life of slavery in Maryland to her new life of freedom in 19th-century Toronto.
Oakville Museum 8 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario
The exhibit was created by Parks Canada in partnership with the Ontario Black History Society and the Royal Ontario Museum.