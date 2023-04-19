Vernon and Friends Make Some Music

Oakville Symphony’s next FREE mini-concert for kids will be held in the lobby of the Oakville Centre on Saturday April 22nd at 10 a.m.

For kids who made their own instruments with Oakville Symphony volunteers on Family Day, please bring them with you!

If not, check out the Oakville Symphony’s OS Kids page (https://oakvillesymphony.com/os-kids/performances/) for instructions so that you can make one at home and join in the fun.