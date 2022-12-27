Victoria Christmas at Bronte Creek

× Expand Friends of Bronte Creek

Experience a Victorian Christmas at Bronte Creek Provincial Park! Take a step back in time to the year 1900 and experience the Christmas season like never before.

Hands-on crafts where you will get to see and use historic tools and techniques to create your own take home souvenirs

Traditional games and activities designed for all age groups

Tours of the elegantly decorated Spruce Lane Farmhouse

Seasonal stories and songs in the parlor, learn about the holiday traditions of the Victorian era

Enjoy freshly baked holiday treats and cider

Farm animals

Playbarn and farm area also open, a short drive to Parking Lot C

No reservations required.

Tours and activities are all included in your daily vehicle admission rate:

Daily Vehicle Permit$18.00

Senior Permit (65+) $14.50

Disabled Permit (with proof of Ontario Disability Permit) $9.00

Bus Permit $62.50