Victoria Christmas at Bronte Creek

Bronte Creek Provincial Park 1219 Burloak Drive, Oakville, Ontario

Experience a Victorian Christmas at Bronte Creek Provincial Park! Take a step back in time to the year 1900 and experience the Christmas season like never before.

  • Hands-on crafts where you will get to see and use historic tools and techniques to create your own take home souvenirs
  • Traditional games and activities designed for all age groups 
  • Tours of the elegantly decorated Spruce Lane Farmhouse
  • Seasonal stories and songs in the parlor, learn about the holiday traditions of the Victorian era
  • Enjoy freshly baked holiday treats and cider
  • Farm animals
  • Playbarn and farm area also open, a short drive to Parking Lot C

No reservations required. 

Tours and activities are all included in your daily vehicle admission rate:

Daily Vehicle Permit$18.00

Senior Permit (65+) $14.50

Disabled Permit (with proof of Ontario Disability Permit) $9.00

Bus Permit   $62.50

Info

Christmas
905-827-6911
