Victoria Christmas at Bronte Creek
Bronte Creek Provincial Park 1219 Burloak Drive, Oakville, Ontario
Friends of Bronte Creek
Experience a Victorian Christmas at Bronte Creek Provincial Park! Take a step back in time to the year 1900 and experience the Christmas season like never before.
- Hands-on crafts where you will get to see and use historic tools and techniques to create your own take home souvenirs
- Traditional games and activities designed for all age groups
- Tours of the elegantly decorated Spruce Lane Farmhouse
- Seasonal stories and songs in the parlor, learn about the holiday traditions of the Victorian era
- Enjoy freshly baked holiday treats and cider
- Farm animals
- Playbarn and farm area also open, a short drive to Parking Lot C
No reservations required.
Tours and activities are all included in your daily vehicle admission rate:
Daily Vehicle Permit$18.00
Senior Permit (65+) $14.50
Disabled Permit (with proof of Ontario Disability Permit) $9.00
Bus Permit $62.50