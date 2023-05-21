Victoria Day Fireworks at Oakville Crusaders Rugby Club

Enjoy a fireworks show, food and drinks at the Oakville Rugby Club this Victoria Day weekend.

You can buy tickets here.

Oakville Crusaders Rugby Club 2214 Ninth Line, Oakville, Ontario L6J 4Z2

The Oakville Crusaders are hosting fireworks on Victoria Day at the Crusaders Rugby Club, on Sunday, May 21st, starting at 5 pm at the Crusaders Rugby Club, 2214 Ninth Line, Oakville, ON.

Entry and food tickets must be purchased online before the event. $20 per vehicle (five people per vehicle) or $5 per individual. The bar will be open. Popcorn, candy floss, face painting and freezies can be purchased by cash sales only. 

