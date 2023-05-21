Victoria Day Fireworks at Oakville Crusaders Rugby Club

The Oakville Crusaders are hosting fireworks on Victoria Day at the Crusaders Rugby Club, on Sunday, May 21st, starting at 5 pm at the Crusaders Rugby Club, 2214 Ninth Line, Oakville, ON.

Entry and food tickets must be purchased online before the event. $20 per vehicle (five people per vehicle) or $5 per individual. The bar will be open. Popcorn, candy floss, face painting and freezies can be purchased by cash sales only.