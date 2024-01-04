Oakville Galleries Exhibitions and Community Art Book Sale

× Expand Photo: Oakville Galleries

Join in at the Education Centre, Oakville Galleries in Gairloch Gardens for our community art book sale, on the final day (and your LAST CHANCE) to view their current exhibitions!

Also at Gairloch Gardens, be sure to visit Eviction Notice, by Berlin-based Canadian artist Elif Saydam. At Centennial Square, don’t miss out on creative play and experimentation in the highly interactive exhibition, Having Ideas by Handling Materials, by artist-duo Leisure.

Visitors can enter through the main gallery, and explore our book sale in the Education Centre on their way out. This sale offers over 1000 used art-related books, exhibition catalogues, magazines, and other publications that have been collected by the gallery over many decades!

All proceeds from our book sale will be donated in support of our 2024 art education and community programs. This book sale has been organized so that we can make a dedicated space for new and exciting future projects.