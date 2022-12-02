Violent Night - opening day

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8

When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.

Info

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
Film
905-338-6397
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Violent Night - opening day - 2022-12-02 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Violent Night - opening day - 2022-12-02 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Violent Night - opening day - 2022-12-02 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Violent Night - opening day - 2022-12-02 11:00:00 ical