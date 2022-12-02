Violent Night - opening day
Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
×
Universal Studios
Come see Violent Night at Film.ca
When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.
Info
Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
Film