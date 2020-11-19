Theme: Resilience of the Human Spirit

This year presented many challenges globally, locally, and individually as we face a pandemic, environmental crisis, and blatant acts of racial injustice. As we face these challenges we reflect on the Resilience of the Human Spirit; our ability to have the strength, learn, adapt and grow to overcome these challenges.

In recognition of the YMCA’s commitment to Act for Peace, YMCA Peace Medals are given to local individuals or groups who are working to strengthen our communities by promoting peaceful solutions to violence, conflict, discrimination, and justice. Through their actions, nominees have had significant impact on the lives of others, either locally or elsewhere in the world. Our YMCA has a long history of presenting this award to deserving individuals.

Join us this year for our Virtual Community Breakfast for Peace, where you can login to the event from home and join us as we present the 2020 YMCA Peace Medals and hear from our Keynote Speaker, Leena Sharma Seth.