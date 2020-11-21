Virtual Family Fun Day

A morning of fun, family-friendly virtual sessions featuring members of Sheridan’s talented alumni community will be part of the inaugural Sheridan Family Fun Day.

Registration is free and open to the public.

10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Craft Time with Leanne Dowdall (Illustration ’08) from Crafty Creature

Join crafter extraordinaire Leanne Dowdall (Illustration ’08), the owner of Crafty Creatures, as she hosts a workshop teaching kids how to create a unique, embroidered holiday card. Leanne will begin the workshop with a card featuring a simple star and, for older ages, get into more complex details. Little ones will require parental assistance. For this workshop, participants will need: a blank card or sheet of white cardstock, a needle and yellow thread.

10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Draw-along session with cartoonist Mike Cope (Art Fundamentals ’98)

Interested in learning how to draw? Join Canadian cartoonist Mike Cope (Art Fundamentals ’98) for some fun, cartoon-drawing exercises using simple shapes and lines. Cope’s instruction targets younger children (students in pre-kindergarten to grade 3), but we encourage parents and older siblings to pick up a pencil or crayon and draw-along with them. Put on your creativity hat and have some fun!

11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Storytime and drawing demonstration with Ashlyn Anstee (Animation ’11)

Ashlyn Anstee (Animation ’11) is the award-winning author and illustrator of three picture books, including Hedgehog!, chosen as part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Ashlyn will read from her books, talk about her process, answer questions and do some drawings!

11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Song and Dance with Sonshine and Broccoli (Music Theatre)

Join with your kids for this special live and interactive Sonshine and Broccoli concert, exclusively for Sheridan families! For 16 years, best friends and Musical Theatre grads Sonshine and Broccoli have been entertaining children and parents alike with their infectious enthusiasm and energetic pop-rock songs. This award-winning, children’s musical entertainment duo, have rocked out shows across the country and have had audiences singing and dancing along to their four hit, studio albums. Note that this activity is best suited for kids under 10.