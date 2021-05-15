Virtual Run4Lighthouse

× Expand Join us for our largest annual fundraiser! Run4Lighthouse 2021

Please show your support for this virtual fundraiser hosted by Lighthouse for Grieving Children.

With your help, we’ll travel virtually across Canada from Lighthouse2Lighthouse to help raise essential funds to meet the growing needs for grief support within our communities.

Choose your own challenge from 5-100kms and join us by walking, running, biking, paddling, etc. Lighthouse relies on fundraising events and donations in order to offer grief support services to grieving children and their families.

