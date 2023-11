× Expand Town of Oakville

Meet Santa in his Cozy Cottage in Centennial Square (Navy/Lakeshore).

From 2 p.m. -3 p.m. Santa will walk the streets of Downtown Oakville before settling in at his cottage.

Don't forget your camera!

A "tap" donation to the United Way, at the cottage is encouraged. All proceeds collected will support the United Way of Halton.