Visual Arts Show

to

Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9

Visual arts include art forms such as ceramics, drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking, design, photography, textiles etc. This show and sale includes one of a kind paintings, sculpture, jewellery and clothing. You can also take in fascinating displays of local Bronte history curated by the Bronte Historical Society.

Info

Sovereign House

Bronte BIA

Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9
Art, Art Exhibit
to
Google Calendar - Visual Arts Show - 2022-07-17 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Visual Arts Show - 2022-07-17 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Visual Arts Show - 2022-07-17 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Visual Arts Show - 2022-07-17 13:00:00 ical