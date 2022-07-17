Visual Arts Show
to
Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9
Bronte Historical Society
The Visual Arts Show and Sale features a variety of artists.
Visual arts include art forms such as ceramics, drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking, design, photography, textiles etc. This show and sale includes one of a kind paintings, sculpture, jewellery and clothing. You can also take in fascinating displays of local Bronte history curated by the Bronte Historical Society.
Info
Bronte BIA