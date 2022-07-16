× Expand Bronte Historical Society The Visual Arts Show and Sale at the Sovereign House in Bronte features artists working in varied media.

Visual arts include art forms such as ceramics, drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking, design, photography, textiles etc. This show and sale includes one of a kind paintings, sculpture, jewellery and clothing. You can also take in fascinating displays of local Bronte history curated by the Bronte Historical Society.