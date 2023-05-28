Walk for Guide Dogs

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides 152 Wilson Street, Oakville, Ontario

Last year the Oakville Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides was able to raise over $47,000. We are hoping to surpass that in 2023. We hope to see you on Sunday, May 28th, for the walk complete with fun, food and festivities, all in support of Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides.

