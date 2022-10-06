Ward 1 - All Candidates Meeting - Bronte

Bronte Village Residents Association host an all-candidates meeting which includes Town, Town & Region, Mayor, and Regional Chair elected positions.

Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre 2302 Bridge Road, Oakville, Ontario

Bronte Village Residents Association hosts an all-candidates meeting which includes Ward 1 Town, Town & Region, Oakville Mayor, and Halton Regional Chair elected positions.

​Schedule

Registration: 6:00 pm

Meet the Candidates 6:30 - 7:00 pm 

Debate: 7:00 - 9:30 pm

Location in QE Park 

Black Box: Main Stage                         

Rehearsal Hall: Overflow

All questions for the debate will come from BVRA members and the community. Please address your question for Town Council, Mayor or Region Chair.

Submit them to brontevillageresidents@gmail.com

www.brontevillageresidents.com

Info

Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre 2302 Bridge Road, Oakville, Ontario
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Ward 1 - All Candidates Meeting - Bronte - 2022-10-06 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ward 1 - All Candidates Meeting - Bronte - 2022-10-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ward 1 - All Candidates Meeting - Bronte - 2022-10-06 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ward 1 - All Candidates Meeting - Bronte - 2022-10-06 18:00:00 ical