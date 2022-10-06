Ward 1 - All Candidates Meeting - Bronte
Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre 2302 Bridge Road, Oakville, Ontario
Bronte Village Residents Association hosts an all-candidates meeting which includes Ward 1 Town, Town & Region, Oakville Mayor, and Halton Regional Chair elected positions.
Schedule
Registration: 6:00 pm
Meet the Candidates 6:30 - 7:00 pm
Debate: 7:00 - 9:30 pm
Location in QE Park
Black Box: Main Stage
Rehearsal Hall: Overflow
All questions for the debate will come from BVRA members and the community. Please address your question for Town Council, Mayor or Region Chair.
Submit them to brontevillageresidents@gmail.com