Ward 1 - All Candidates Meeting - Bronte

Bronte Village Residents Association hosts an all-candidates meeting which includes Ward 1 Town, Town & Region, Oakville Mayor, and Halton Regional Chair elected positions.

​Schedule

Registration: 6:00 pm

Meet the Candidates 6:30 - 7:00 pm

Debate: 7:00 - 9:30 pm

Location in QE Park

Black Box: Main Stage

Rehearsal Hall: Overflow

All questions for the debate will come from BVRA members and the community. Please address your question for Town Council, Mayor or Region Chair.

Submit them to brontevillageresidents@gmail.com

