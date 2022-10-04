Ward 3 All Candidates Meeting - S.E. Oakville & Clearview
Ward 3 residents associations host an all-candidates meeting for town councillor, Mayor, and Regional Chair.
to
Oakville Trafalgar High School 1460 Devon, Oakville, Ontario
Schedule
Doors open at 6:30 pm for an informal Meet and Greet with Candidates
Question & Answers start at 7:00 PM
The meeting will include Candidate Opening Statements and a moderated Question & Answer session, followed by questions from the floor.
Neighbourhoods: Olde Oakville, Old Oakville, Downtown Oakville, Morrison, Ford and Clearview
The Ward 3 Residents Associations:
- Clearview Oakville Community Alliance
- Chartwell-Maple Grove Residents Association
- Joshua Creek Residents Association
- Oakville Lakeside Residents Association
- Trafalgar-Chartwell Residents Association