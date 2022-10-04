Ward 3 All Candidates Meeting - S.E. Oakville & Clearview

Ward 3 residents associations host an all-candidates meeting for town councillor, Mayor, and Regional Chair.

to

Oakville Trafalgar High School 1460 Devon, Oakville, Ontario

Schedule

Doors open at 6:30 pm for an informal Meet and Greet with Candidates

Question & Answers start at 7:00 PM

The meeting will include Candidate Opening Statements and a moderated Question & Answer session, followed by questions from the floor.

Neighbourhoods: Olde Oakville, Old Oakville, Downtown Oakville, Morrison, Ford and Clearview

The Ward 3 Residents Associations:

  • Clearview Oakville Community Alliance
  • Chartwell-Maple Grove Residents Association
  • Joshua Creek Residents Association
  • Oakville Lakeside Residents Association
  • Trafalgar-Chartwell Residents Association

Info

