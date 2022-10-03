Ward 5 all candidates meeting - River Oaks & College Park

River Oaks Community Centre 2400 Sixth Line, Oakville, Ontario L6H 3N8

River Oaks Association of Residents hosts an all-candidates meeting for those seeking the position of Town Councillor and Town & Regional Councillor for Ward 5.  

Neighbourhoods: River Oaks, Oak Park, College Park, including Sheridan College

Doors will open at 6:30 PM 

Question and Answer period - 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Info

