Ward 5 all candidates meeting - River Oaks & College Park
River Oaks Community Centre 2400 Sixth Line, Oakville, Ontario L6H 3N8
River Oaks Association of Residents hosts an all-candidates meeting for those seeking the position of Town Councillor and Town & Regional Councillor for Ward 5.
Neighbourhoods: River Oaks, Oak Park, College Park, including Sheridan College
Doors will open at 6:30 PM
Question and Answer period - 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Info
