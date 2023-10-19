The Wearable Art Show - Gala Night

× Expand Heather Sinnott Photography The Wearable Art Show 2023

An evening of shopping, wine & cheese. meeting with artists and a fashion show at Canada's premier wearable art show. Featuring the most unique fashion, jewelry, textile, designers in the country, you will be sure to find one-of-a-kind pieces that effortlessly compliment your wardrobe as well as your lifestyle. Discount event tickets can be purchased online.