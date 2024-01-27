Weekend Art Smarts
Power Art PA Days - 1
Weekend Art Smarts at Oakville Galleries
Get smart about art with hands-on art workshops at Oakville Galleries. Participants will develop their creative and technical artistic abilities while working with a range of tools and mediums. Plenty of one-on-one guidance will allow the program activities to be adapted to each child's skills and interests.
Ages 6 – 10 | 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
27 January – 9 March 2024
(No Class on 17 February)
Non-Members: $110.00
Members: $93.00
