Welcoming the Monarch: a native seedball making workshop

× Expand Oakvillegreen Welcoming the Monarch: native seedball making workshop. Drop-in. All materials provided. Butterfly Gazebo at Bronte Harbour. Thursday, July 21st, 4-6 pm.

Join us by the lake in Bronte Village this week!

Drop by the Butterfly Gazebo at Bronte Harbour as we demonstrate how to create seedballs from native milkweed seeds and discuss the importance of biodiversity, native seeds, and saving the monarchs. Milkweed is the only host plant that supports the Monarch butterfly life cycle. Plant milkweed and the monarchs will come!

All materials to create your own native seedballs will be provided.