Wellness Series 2021 Healthy Hips Class

× Expand Hosted by Oakville Defeat Depression and taught by Reanna Steels from Theramove. Join us for a class focused on increasing mobility and decreasing aches and pains! Reanna Steels from Theramove is leading a hip-focused class geared towards helping people create healthier movement patterns.

Whether you're trying to encourage joint nutrition, relieve hip tension or discomfort, decrease stress on your knees and lower back, or improve your balance: your hips are the place to start.

As always, all funds raised go towards supporting Heartache2Hope and Mood Disorders Society of Canada.