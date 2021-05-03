Wellness Series 2021 | Stress: The Effect on the Body and How to Manage it

Virtual! Join us from anywhere you like Oakville, Ontario

Jenny June, certified holistic nutritionist and owner of I am Good Wellness, will be leading us through an important information session. Learn more about:

1) What are Stress Hormones?

2) Physiological effects of stress & identifying stress symptoms

3) Simple everyday tips on how to manage the effects on stress

4) Foods for stress management & emotional eating

The Cause: As always, funds raised from this event will go towards Heartache2hope, an organization dedicated to supporting those who have lost someone to suicide.

