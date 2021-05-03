Wellness Series 2021 | Stress: The Effect on the Body and How to Manage it
to
Virtual! Join us from anywhere you like Oakville, Ontario
Hosted by Oakville Defeat Depression and taught by Jenny June from I am Good Wellness.
Listen and Learn with us as Jenny talks about Stress: How stress affects your body and tips & tricks on how to manage it.
Jenny June, certified holistic nutritionist and owner of I am Good Wellness, will be leading us through an important information session. Learn more about:
1) What are Stress Hormones?
2) Physiological effects of stress & identifying stress symptoms
3) Simple everyday tips on how to manage the effects on stress
4) Foods for stress management & emotional eating
The Cause: As always, funds raised from this event will go towards Heartache2hope, an organization dedicated to supporting those who have lost someone to suicide.