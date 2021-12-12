West End Jazz - 2021 Gala
Great jazz music and food are on tap for West End Jazz's 2021 Gala. Enjoy an evening with Swing Shift Big Band, and don't forget your dancing shoes.
to
St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre 1280 Dundas St. W., Oakville, Ontario
The West End Jazz tradition has been for years to end the season with an extraordinary entertainment event, their gala.
Just because COVID cut the 2021 season short does not mean that they will not have a gala night this year.
Yes, They did not have performances in front of live audiences but recorded eight performances in a TV studio.
Many of those vocalists will join the Swing Shift Big Band on December 12. You would not want to miss it.
And yes. There is a dance floor
Schedule
- Doors open 5:00 PM,
- Dinner served 6:00 PM
- Showtime 7:00 PM
Ticket Pricing
- Show only tickets $ 35.00
- Dinner and show tickets $ 85.00,
- Dinner and show- front seating $90.00