West End Jazz - A Tribute to Billie Holiday

Join West End Jazz in paying tribute to Billie Holiday - nicknamed "Lady Day," who made significant contributions to jazz. She was known for her vocal delivery and improvisational skills.

Very few contemporary vocalists can deliver her songs better than Faith Amour. For all long time Billie Holiday fans, or those who just wan to get to know her music better, this will be a memorable event.

Reservations are required.

Show only tickets: $38

Dinner and show tickets: $80

Dinner and show middle row seating: $90

Dinner and show front seating: $100

Please note that these prices do not include the HST and the gratuity.

To reserve your spot, visit www.westendjazz.ca Or call 905-339-3486.