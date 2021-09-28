What is the role of education in truth and reconciliation?

Sheridan is committed to reconciliation and ensuring that residential schools' tragic history and ongoing legacy is never forgotten. Join us on Thursday, September 30, as our community observes the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and honours the survivors, families and communities impacted by residential schools and the continued trauma faced by Indigenous communities throughout the country.

Our observance will feature:

a keynote address by Olympian, activist, and speaker on Indigenous health and reconciliation, Waneek Horn-Miller

a discussion on the role that education must play in advancing truth and reconciliation with Horn-Miller, Sheridan President and Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Janet Morrison and Elijah Williams, Director of Indigenous Engagement

greetings from His Worship, Rob Burton, Mayor of Oakville.

Event details:

Thursday, September 30, 2021, 1 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.

Location: Virtual

Due to COVID-19 protocols, please contact us ahead of time if you would like to attend the in-person portion of the event at the Trafalgar Road Campus in Oakville.