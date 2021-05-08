Whitehorse: Rock Band

This band rises to every challenge with guitar wizardry and magnetic harmonies.

to

Tickets: $20 Presale Code: Oakville

Virtual Oakville, Ontario

Since their debut in 2011, Toronto’s Whitehorse has evolved from magnetic folk duo to full-blown rock band. In truth, Whitehorse is never fully either one or the other, but an ever-evolving creative partnership between Melissa McClelland and Luke Doucet. As five consecutive JUNO nominations in four categories attest, whether it be a holiday album or reworked blues covers or pop noir album, Whitehorse rises to every challenge with guitar wizardry and magnetic harmonies.

Info

Virtual Oakville, Ontario
Tickets: $20 Presale Code: Oakville
to
Google Calendar - Whitehorse: Rock Band - 2021-05-08 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Whitehorse: Rock Band - 2021-05-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Whitehorse: Rock Band - 2021-05-08 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Whitehorse: Rock Band - 2021-05-08 20:00:00 ical